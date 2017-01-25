WhatsApp and Facebook are most popular in UAE, reveals Federal Competitiveness Authority

The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority has revealed the results of a survey about the public use of social media.

According to the survey, the results show that WhatsApp and Facebook are the most popular with 97 percent and 89 percent, followed by YouTube with 73 percent. The least popular form of social media are Snapchat and LinkedIn, with 27 percent and 16 percent. LinkedIn is used mostly by the age group between 22 and 34 years old, while the age group between 18 and 21 years old had the highest rate of social media usage.

The report showed a difference in the favourite platforms between citizens and residents. For citizens, WhatsApp"...