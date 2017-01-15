News Agencies Feed
Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a Musataha Agreement with Khalidia International Shipping, a subsidiary of Emirates Business Group, EBG, to set up a third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse with a total investment of AED80 million in KIZAD, the Khalifa Industrial Zone’s trade and logistics cluster.
The agreement was signed by Mohamed Abdul Jaleel Al Blooki, Chairman of the EBG, and Mana Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, KIZAD CEO.
Located in Khalifa Port Free Trade Zone, KPFTZ, a dedicated new project
Executive travel: Dubai’s Four Seasons hotels offer contrasting stylesJanuary 15, 2017
Until recent years Dubai was a blank spot on the map of Four Seasons hotels around the world. But now the city has two, a Mediterranean beachfront property on the Jumeirah side of the newly opened Dubai Canal, and a boutique hotel in the Dubai International Financial Centre.
Although the DIFC is the obvious place to stay for intensive work in that district, the opulent beach resort would be the better choice for a visiting chief executive with an eye to entertaining and impressing local contacts. Conveniently those lodged at the DIFC hotel can use the other's beach, some
Nakheel seeks contractors for its Deira Islands BoulevardJanuary 15, 2017
The Dubai-based developer Nakheel said on Sunday it is inviting contractors to submit bids to build the new Dh5 billion Deira Islands Boulevard.
The company will issue a tender for the construction of 16 residential towers containing 2,924 town houses and apartments spread over four clusters, it said. Each cluster will contain its own swimming pool, as well as retail, restaurant and recreation space. It expects the units to be delivered in 2020.
Each of the towers will be 21 storeys high and contain
Dubai nails best Rolls-Royce dealer mantle
Dubai: The Rolls-Royce dealership in Dubai — AGMC — took on all comers to be the world’s top-selling dealership for 2016. It came ahead of the competition in Abu Dhabi, London, Miami and Beverly Hills, during a year in which the UK auto marque had its second best year ever.
“We are honoured and delighted to contribute to Dubai’s success by placing its name at the summit for Rolls-Royce sales globally, despite competing against other markets with much bigger populations,” said Mamdouh Khairallah, General Manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars AGMC.
There
UAE sends strong high-level team to WEF’s Davos meeting
Arabian Gulf countries will be strongly represented at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which begins in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.
Top-level delegations from Saudi Arabia and the UAE form the biggest contingents from GCC states among the 3,000 global leaders travelling to the Alpine town for the gathering of policymakers, business leaders, intellectuals and celebrities.
This year's meeting – under the headline theme of "Responsive and Responsible Leadership"
Expo 2020 Dubai rolls out $100m scheme for creative projects
Expo 2020 Dubai today delivered the first public roll-out of its $100 million Expo Live programme to help fund, accelerate and promote creative projects that will improve lives while preserving our planet.
Organisers stressed that they have no prior expectations of where successful proposals will emerge from, understanding that innovative solutions can come from anywhere, to everyone.
The programme calls for individual entrepreneurs, SMEs, non-for-profit organisations, or government-related entities to submit their solutions, which should be at a demonstration and implementation stage, to Expo Live.
A low-key pilot introduction of this important pillar in long-term Expo 2020 Dubai strategy was made last year and has proved a considerable success already. But...
Dubai landlords getting richer
The phrase 'there's gold in them thar hills' comes from Mark Twain's 1892 novel, The American Claimant, and referred to the Californian Gold Rush. Twain might not have known, but in that year, Dubai and the other Trucial shaikhdoms signed a treaty with the UK, which had a profound impact on their future under the British era.
About 125 years later, Dubai has firmly established a gold rush of its own - in its villas and apartments, which according to a recent report, achieve higher returns for their owners than other established cities in the world.
In terms of yields, Dubai
