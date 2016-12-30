Dubai says 'marhaba' to Russians

Dubai is witnessing a surge in Russian tourists thanks to a rebound in the value of the Russian rouble.

Hoteliers and retailers in Dubai are happy to see a spurt in Russian tourists while currency traders maintain the trend of a rising rouble is here to stay for a while.

The beleaguered Russian currency is up 28 per cent this year, after witnessing a decline of 31 per cent last year and 68 per cent the year before that.

Dubai Tourism says Russia is among the emirate's top 20 source markets, and"...