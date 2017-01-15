Executive travel: Dubai’s Four Seasons hotels offer contrasting styles

Until recent years Dubai was a blank spot on the map of Four Seasons hotels around the world. But now the city has two, a Mediterranean beachfront property on the Jumeirah side of the newly opened Dubai Canal, and a boutique hotel in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Although the DIFC is the obvious place to stay for intensive work in that district, the opulent beach resort would be the better choice for a visiting chief executive with an eye to entertaining and impressing local contacts. Conveniently those lodged at the DIFC hotel can use the other’s beach, some"...