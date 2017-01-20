News Agencies Feed
All qualified bidders were requested to present proposals for a 200MW concentrated solar power, CSP, plant, the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, said today.
"This 200MW CSP Plant will be operational by April 2021, since we intend to continue generating 1,000MW from CSP by 2030. Undoubtedly, this project is another milestone achievement that will put Dubai and the UAE at the forefront in the region in producing renewable and clean energy, and supports the vision of His Highness"
Enoc reshuffles Dragon Oil board, putting Sheikh Hamdan at the top
Emirates National Oil Company has revamped the board of its upstream subsidiary, Dragon Oil, as it prepares for expansion.
The Dubai government-owned Enoc said that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and chairman of Enoc Group, will be Dragon Oil’s new chairman.
The announcement follows last week’s move to install Saif Al Falasi, Enoc group chief executive, as chief executive of Dragon Oil, taking over from long-serving Abdul Al Khalifa, a former Saudi Aramco executive.
Yesterday's
Why you will enjoy the open road more in self-driving cars
Mention self-driving cars in a group setting and someone always gets upset. As with an angry hunter and his trusty rifle, talk will inevitably turn to having to pry the steering wheel out of someone’s cold, dead hands.
The advent of autonomous vehicles is a veritable doomsday for such individuals, the coming forfeiture of a fundamental freedom we’ve all enjoyed since Henry Ford began producing mechanized horse-drawn carriages in large numbers a century ago.
A lot of people really, really like to drive – and it's easy to see why. For many, driving
Turkey’s Pegasus culls Boeings for leaner Neo as demand ebbs
Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines is accelerating a shift to more fuel-efficient A320neo planes ordered from Airbus Group SE as a spate of terrorist attacks in the country hurts demand and curbs revenue.
The low-cost carrier, owned by Istanbul-based private equity firm Esas Holding AS, will start selling older Boeing Co. 737 jets following Turkey’s worst year for tourism in a decade, Chief Executive Officer Mehmet Nane said in an interview.
Pegasus, which currently operates 62 737-800s and a mix of 20 original-generation A320s and re-engined Neos, plans to add at least
Etihad says to launch third daily flight to Riyadh
Etihad Airways has announced plans to introduce a third daily flight on the Abu Dhabi – Riyadh route from February 1.
The airline said in a statement that the extra services underscore its commitment to offer guests greater choice and more travel options between the capital cities of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The new daily late night departures from both Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are timed to allow guests to spend full days in either city, Etihad said.
Together with a Boeing 777 and the recently-introduced
Car giant Toyota says to explore hydrogen fuel potential in the UAE
Global car giant Toyota has agreed to collaborate with UAE-based companies in a joint research program to explore the potential of hydrogen energy use in the Gulf country for the creation of a sustainable, low-carbon society.
As part of the program, Toyota will begin driving and refueling demonstration tests of the Mirai fuel cell vehicle (FCV) in the UAE from May, it said in a statement.
Toyota said it will work with Masdar, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Air Liquide, and Toyota distributor Al-Futtaim Motors on the fuel project.
The
Travel meets star power at Louis Vuitton’s Paris mens’ show
Travel, trekking and urban exploration defined Thursday’s installment of Paris Menswear Week. And did someone mention celebrities?
Here are the highlights of the day’s fall/winter 2017 shows.
LOUIS VUITTON’S SUPREME FRONT ROW
The word “Supreme” printed on the looks paraded down the catwalk just about said it all.
When it comes to fashion shows and celebrity pull, Louis Vuitton is indeed a cut above
