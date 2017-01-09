News Agencies Feed
Stock Market
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Space Agency, officially putting pen to paper in the federal institution’s head office in Abu Dhabi.
A delegation from the university, consisting of Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, its president, Professor Mousa Mohsen, dean of the School of Engineering"...Continue Reading
Julphar Appoints New CFOJanuary 9, 2017
Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017.
In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate financial records. He will be in charge of the administrative and risk management operations and will develop financial strategies in line with the company’s objectives. He will report to the company’s CEO, Dr Ayman Sahli.
Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.January 9, 2017
Strategic Highlights
Top News
Most Popular Articles
Looming trade war may dampen US dollar rally
The UAE economy’s only respite from the strengthening US dollar may be the prospect of the looming US-led trade war and the expected rise in protectionism after Donald Trump takes office later this month.
The dollar’s meteoric rally last year may dampen growth prospects for the UAE as property prices weaken and tourism suffers from a lack of visitors and investors from emerging markets like Russia and China. And if forecasts from Wall Street are to be taken seriously, the greenback may continue to strengthen.
Many of the biggest investment banks including Bank"...Continue Reading
Abu Dhabi to host inaugural Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum
The Atlantic Council, a leading Washington, D.C.-based think-tank, is to bring together energy leaders to discuss the sector’s most pressing issues in the inaugural Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, taking place on January 12th and 13th at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island. It marks the first time the Atlantic Council will host an event in the GCC.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Mubadala, IPIC and Masdar, the two-day event will bring together approximately 350 leading energy voices"...Continue Reading
Executive travel: Turkish Airlines business class from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul does not offer lie-flat seats
The man in the seat in front of me pressed the button to recline his seat. But it didn’t go back very far at all. Two stewards came over to help. They tried giving the seat a push – no luck – and then tried for better results on one of the empty seats in business class; but again no luck.
This was on the daily Turkish Airlines flight from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul, which has a 1.50am departure time.
Given the take-off slot, whatever part of the plane you’re in, you just want to sleep. But if you’re paying for business class, and especially if you"...Continue Reading
UAE-based Etihad named one of world’s safest airlines
A yearly survey of more than 400 airlines in the world has declared the UAE’s Etihad as one of the safest to fly with.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier was one of the airlines praised for their safety record and the only aviation company from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to make it into the top 20. From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways operates a fleet of 123 Airbus and Boeing aircraft, with 204 aircraft on firm order as of October 2016.
Overall, Australia’s Qantas took home the crown as the safest for the fourth year running, with its “extraordinary”"...Continue Reading
Forex News Headline
January 9, 2017
USD/CNH: Is a New Trend Setting In?
January 9, 2017
Webinar: Key Technical Levels for First...
January 9, 2017
Dollar, Cable Price Action to Face Tests...
January 9, 2017
FX Markets Turn Attention to Chinese...
January 9, 2017
Pound Drops on Hard Brexit Fears, US...