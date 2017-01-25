News Agencies Feed
Stock Market
Among the rows of glimmering supercars at Deals on Wheels in Dubai, it would be easy to miss two of the rarest cars in the Emirates that are in stock at its Sheikh Zayed Road showroom.
Peer past Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys, and you will spy two Teslas. Both are the hallowed Ludicrous edition of the Californian carmaker’s Model S P90D – the subtle trick to differentiating these from the regular version is that the P90D badge on the back is underlined.
While"...Continue Reading
WhatsApp and Facebook are most popular in UAE, reveals Federal Competitiveness Authority January 25, 2017
The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority has revealed the results of a survey about the public use of social media.
According to the survey, the results show that WhatsApp and Facebook are the most popular with 97 percent and 89 percent, followed by YouTube with 73 percent. The least popular form of social media are Snapchat and LinkedIn, with 27 percent and 16 percent. LinkedIn is used mostly by the age group between 22 and 34 years old, while the age group between 18 and 21 years old had the highest rate of social media usage.
The report showed a difference in the favourite platforms between citizens and residents. For citizens, WhatsApp"...Continue Reading
Indian pharma firms to play key role in UAE January 25, 2017
Indian pharmaceutical companies will increasingly play a key role in the coming years as the UAE moves forward with its plans for mandatory health insurance.
Dr Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and executive director of RAK Hospital, noted that India is one of the UAE's oldest healthcare partners, saying: "Historically, there used to be a large number of UAE patients that would go to India for treatment; and Mumbai used to be their medical destination. This relationship has continued over the years, but it has also evolved in that many healthcare specialists have pioneered the healthcare movement here in the UAE. Indian doctors have played a key role in the development of the UAE's medical sector, and many Indian medical entrepreneurs have also set up their businesses...
Top News
Most Popular Articles
ADNOC signs agreement for 5.86m barrels strategic crude oil reserve in India
In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), agreed on Wednesday to establish a strategic crude oil storage in the southern Indian city of Mangalore.
The agreement with ISPRL, an Indian government-owned company mandated to store crude oil for emergency needs, covers the storage of 5.86 million barrels of ADNOC crude oil in underground facilities, at the Karnataka facility.
Copies of the agreement,"...Continue Reading
5 iPhone features we bet you didn't know
Keeping aside the war of 'who has the best features between iOS and Android, iPhone has always been a device that has wooed its users through the features it has to offer and the simplicity of using them. So if you own an iPhone but aren't aware of the not-so-obvious features it has, here is a list of five such features.
1) Found an unclaimed iPhone, Siri will tell you who it belongs to.
If you spot an iPhone that is lying around somewhere without anyone to claim it, you can easily find out who it belongs to. All you have to do is push down the home button on the iPhone"...Continue Reading
Etihad Airways expands Boeing 787 network in the Levant and Far East
Etihad Airways unveiled on Wednesday plans for the deployment of its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to key Levant and Far East markets in 2017.
With a phased delivery of nine Boeing 787-9s this year, they will gradually be introduced on a number of routes from the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub beginning March 1.
The 299-seat Dreamliners will be deployed on daily year-round scheduled services to Amman and Beirut, as well as to Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul. In addition, the 787-9 will operate seasonally to Athens during the summer months.
Etihad Airways currently operates a"...Continue Reading
National Bonds registers 50% more female regular savers in 2016
National Bonds Corporation (National Bonds) has announced that it registered a 50 percent increase in the number of female regular savers in 2016 in comparison with 2015. In addition, the cumulative savings within the company’s various programs grew by 43 percent last year.
Currently, National Bonds has more than 32 percent female bondholders of whom approximately 20 percent are minors. Since the establishment of the company in 2006, 62 women – 30 UAE nationals and 32 expats – have won its grand prize draw worth AED1 million, making up 40 percent of the total 160 winners.
Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO of National Bonds, said: "These"...Continue Reading
Forex News Headline
January 26, 2017
Crude Oil Prices Mark Time as All Eyes...
January 26, 2017
Trump Policy Guessing Game Continues,...
January 25, 2017
China’s Market News: Bitcoin Volume...
January 25, 2017
NZD/USD Rally Vulnerable Ahead of 7300-...
January 25, 2017
Brexit Briefing: Sterling Boosted By...