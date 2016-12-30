News Agencies Feed
General Cable Resolves Ongoing SEC and DOJ InvestigationsDecember 30, 2016
General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) that bring to a conclusion those agencies’ respective investigations relating to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and the SEC’s separate accounting investigation related to the Company’s financial restatements from 2013 and 2014. Pursuant to those agreements, General Cable will pay fines, disgorgement and pre-judgment interest to the SEC and DOJ in the total amount of $82.3 million.
Patton Changes the Game for Power over EthernetDecember 30, 2016
Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the CopperLink 1101 series of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet Extenders (just in time for the new year).
Patton’s new PoE Extender kits completely change the game for IP-network engineers who design solutions involving IP cameras, IP phones, IP-enabled smart-LED lighting, digital signage, traffic devices, industrial sensors, monitoring devices, flow meters, wireless access points (WAPs), intercoms, sensors, card readers, HVAC controls, PLCs, and a host of other Ethernet endpoint devices.
Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group Announces the Mega Jewellery Promotion for Dubai Shopping Festival 2017
Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) announced their mega jewellery promotion for the 22nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, which will run from December 26 2016 to January 28 2017 under the slogan ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’. Unveiling the promotion at a press conference held at Conrad Dubai Hotel, Mr. Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) said that in this edition of DSF, gold buyers stand a chance to win up to 34 kilos of gold in 34 days.
The exciting promotion, was revealed"...Continue Reading
Dubai says 'marhaba' to Russians
Dubai is witnessing a surge in Russian tourists thanks to a rebound in the value of the Russian rouble.
Hoteliers and retailers in Dubai are happy to see a spurt in Russian tourists while currency traders maintain the trend of a rising rouble is here to stay for a while.
The beleaguered Russian currency is up 28 per cent this year, after witnessing a decline of 31 per cent last year and 68 per cent the year before that.
Dubai Tourism says Russia is among the emirate's top 20 source markets, and"...Continue Reading
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways launches MidEast's first aviation flammability test lab
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways Engineering, a subsidiary of the Etihad Aviation Group, and Lantal Textiles have launched the first flammability test laboratory in the Middle East, for regional customers within the aviation industry, including VIP operators, MRO organisations, design and production organisations as well as cabin interior suppliers Located inside the Etihad Airways Engineering facility next to Abu Dhabi International Airport, the new Lantal laboratory will provide test services that include flammability tests, seat cushion tests, heat release and smoke tests.
The laboratory will conform to ISO 17025 quality management standards, and all testing will be conducted in accordance with the Airworthiness Regulations"...Continue Reading
December 30, 2016
