Julphar Appoints New CFO

Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017.

In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate financial records. He will be in charge of the administrative and risk management operations and will develop financial strategies in line with the company’s objectives. He will report to the company’s CEO, Dr Ayman Sahli.



