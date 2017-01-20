Enoc reshuffles Dragon Oil board, putting Sheikh Hamdan at the top

Emirates National Oil Company has revamped the board of its upstream subsidiary, Dragon Oil, as it prepares for expansion.

The Dubai government-­owned Enoc said that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and chairman of Enoc Group, will be Dragon Oil’s new chairman.

The announcement follows last week’s move to install Saif Al Falasi, Enoc group chief ­executive, as chief executive of Dragon Oil, taking over from long-serving Abdul Al Khalifa, a former Saudi Aramco ­executive.

Yesterday’s"...